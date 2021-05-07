Folsom homeless fight ends in stabbing death and homicide arrest on Natoma Street

A homeless man was killed Friday morning and another was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a dispute between the two escalated to a stabbing in Folsom, police officials said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 50 block of Natoma Street near the Folsom Community Center, not far from the Police Department.

A nearby resident called 911 and reported there was a stabbing victim near the community center, according to a news release from the Folsom Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious wounds to his stomach, police officials said

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. His identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office.

The witness who reported the stabbing gave officers “a detailed description of the suspect” and the direction the suspect ran after the stabbing, officers said.

Authorities created a perimeter around the area and searched with K-9s. About an hour later, officers found the suspect, who was later identified as Gary Allen, 50, of Folsom and took him into custody, according to the Police Department.

Allen was arrested and booked on a charge of homicide at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Officials said the investigation indicates Allen and victim were both experiencing homelessness, and there was a dispute between the two of them, but other details remain under investigation.

Witnesses with information are asked to call the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7230.