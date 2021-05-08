Four people hit by gunfire at Citrus Heights nightclub after fights break out, police say

Four people were hit by gunfire early Saturday at a Citrus Heights bar after fighting broke out, according to police.

In a news release, the Citrus Heights Police Department said that officers were dispatched to a nightclub on the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard around 1:25 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found several fights ongoing in and around the parking lot, and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

As of Saturday morning, officers were still at the scene investigating the shooting. Investigators are looking into possible gang ties as a motive in the shooting.

Auburn Boulevard was temporarily closed between Sylvan Corners and Pratt Avenue. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5524.