Break-ins, sexual assault reported at West Sacramento apartment complex, police say

Officers arrested a suspect accused of “multiple break-ins and a sexual assault” at a West Sacramento apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Courtyard Village apartment complex on Evergreen Circle around 4 a.m. following a 911 call, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

After an “extensive” search, police located the male suspect and took him into custody, according to the news release. Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The department did not identify the suspect, and said in the news release that detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further details were released.