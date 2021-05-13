Shots fired reported at Roseville Galleria mall, but police find no signs of shooting

What was initially reported as a shooting Wednesday night at the Roseville Galleria mall turned out to be a dispute between two groups of people and investigators unsure whether a crime occurred, police said.

About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Westfield Galleria at Roseville mall for reports of shots fired, said Rob Baquera, a spokesman for the Roseville Police Department.

He said officers arrived at the mall and determined that a dispute between two groups occurred in the two-story parking lot near the Nordstrom store and the Cheesecake Factory restaurant. One the groups in the dispute had remained at the scene, the others had left.

Baquera said officers found no indication that shots had been fired, and they did not find any weapons at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Investigators reviewed security camera video footage, and they were still trying to question those involved on Thursday. There was no further information available.

“At this time, it’s unknown whether a crime occurred,” Baquera said about the ongoing investigation.