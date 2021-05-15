21-year-old arrested after standoff near Del Paso Heights, Sacramento police say

A 21-year-old Sacramento-area man was taken into custody Friday night after an hourslong standoff at a residence near Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Ryan Woo, a department spokesman, said police were called to the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. to a residence where a warrant suspect was believed to be located.

Michael Wanner had an outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, firing a gun at a residence and for concealing a gun in a vehicle, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records.

Police SWAT units and a crisis negotiation team were also called in to assist with the standoff. Police suspected Wanner was inside the home, possibly armed.

After several hours of attempting to make contact with Wanner, he came out of the home around 11:30 p.m., according to Woo. He was arrested on the felony warrant and for resisting arrest, Woo said.

Sheriff’s Office records show that he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he remains in custody on a $101,000 bail.