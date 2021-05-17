Man gets 14 years in prison for human trafficking after 2018 arrest in Rancho Cordova

Sac Courts stockart

A man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for human trafficking following a 2018 arrest by Rancho Cordova and Roseville law enforcement.

Jerritt Tolson, 27, was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to charges of trafficking using force and criminal threats, Sacramento Superior Court records show.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department and Roseville Police Department were notified in September 2018 that an 18-year-old victim had told a friend she was being trafficked, being held by Tolson at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Rancho Cordova, according to a Monday news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities arrested Tolson at the hotel. The victim told authorities she had spent months being trafficked by Tolson, whom she said forced her to have sex with men for money and “physically assaulted her and threatened to hurt her or her family if she left him,” according to the DA news release.

Detectives with the police departments found evidence on the victim’s and Tolson’s phones corroborating the victim’s statements, according to the news release.

Tolson was sentenced to 14 years in state prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life, the district attorney said.