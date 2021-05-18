Yolo sheriff deputies arrest man suspected of shooting at vehicle with someone inside

Deputies have arrested Vincent Moreno suspected of shooting at a vehicle with someone inside on Saturday May 15, 2021 near Cacheville Road and County Road 17 in Yolo, California.

Yolo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting about a dozen bullets at a vehicle with someone inside before he was found two days later with help from the public.

Vincent Moreno of Yolo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, gross negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday near Cacheville Road and County Road 17 in the small town of Yolo, a few miles northwest of Woodland.

There were reports of gun shots being fired in the area. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the vehicle, which had been struck by about 12 bullets, including shots fired through its windshield, hood, driver’s side quarter-panel and door, sheriff’s officials said.

The person inside the vehicle was was not struck by gunfire and did not suffer any injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators later identified the suspect as Moreno, who left before deputies arrived.

About 5 p.m. Monday, information from the public helped deputies find Moreno, 33, near a gas station in the 500 block of North East Street in Woodland. Sheriff’s officials said deputies took Moreno into custody without further incident and booked him at the Yolo County Jail.