Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 5 hit-and-run in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded around 11:15 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle rider down on northbound I-5 near Florin Road, according to the CHP’s online activity log.

Fire personnel responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, with the coroner dispatched around 11:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

Witnesses told the CHP that the other involved vehicle, a sedan, fled the scene and continued northbound on I-5, the activity log says. The CHP has not released a more detailed description of the suspect vehicle.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

No other details were immediately available.