Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 5 hit-and-run in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded around 11:15 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle rider down on northbound I-5 near Florin Road, according to the CHP’s online activity log.

Fire personnel responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, with the coroner dispatched around 11:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

Witnesses told the CHP that the other involved vehicle, a sedan, fled the scene and continued northbound on I-5, the activity log says. The CHP has not released a more detailed description of the suspect vehicle.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

No other details were immediately available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
