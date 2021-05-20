Yuba City police officer shoots suspect in alleged hostage situation, department says

The Yuba City Police Department says one of its officers shot and injured a suspect who was allegedly holding a person hostage inside a residence Wednesday evening and had reportedly injured another victim.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call on Wildflower Circle arrived to find a man bleeding outside the residence, with 911 calls reporting that a male suspect inside the home was holding a woman hostage in a bedroom who had a “significant injury to her neck,” according to a department news release.

Police entered the home, and the suspect exited the bedroom “while holding a weapon against the female’s neck,” the news release said.

The suspect continued to advance toward the officers with the weapon in his hand when one of the officers opened fire. Police did not specify what type of weapon the man was holding.

“One officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect,” the news release said.

The suspect and the two victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.

No update on the three subjects’ conditions was available as of Thursday morning, department spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Brazil said in an emailed response.

The suspect is not being identified due to the ongoing investigation, according to the news release.

The shooting portion of the incident has been turned over to the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team, police said.