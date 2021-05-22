Two killed, five injured in high-speed crash in North Sacramento, fire department says

Two people were killed in a crash in an unincorporated section of North Sacramento on Friday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

In a social media update at 8:32 p.m., fire department officials said two cars crashed near the intersection of National Drive and Striker Avenue.

First responders declared two people dead at the scene of the crash. Five others were taken to hospitals for treatment, two in critical condition and three with moderate injuries.

The fire department said speed was a factor in the crash.