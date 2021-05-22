Yuba County jury returns guilty verdict against Marysville man for sexual assault of minor

A Marysville man was found guilty on Wednesday of raping a 14-year-old girl and physically abusing her mother, who he was in a relationship with.

A Yuba County jury found Marvin Wade Jr., 36, guilty of domestic violence, false imprisonment, raping a minor and orally copulating with a minor in connection with an incident that occurred on June 9, 2020.

At the time, Marysville police officers were called out to a home on the 600 block of F Street where a 38-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter had fled and called 911.

The woman’s boyfriend, Wade, was accused of hitting her multiple times, strangling her and preventing her from leaving the home. The mother distracted Wade, allowing her daughter the opportunity to flee to a neighbor’s house, where the mother later joined her.

Police officials said that wounds were visible on the woman’s neck and chest, and she was suffering from head pain. The girl accused Wade of sexually assaulting her the day before. They were taken to a hospital, where the girl was medically examined.

Wade was found at his home and arrested the same day, and was charged with felony domestic violence, false imprisonment and assault. After further investigation, he was charged with felony rape, oral copulation with a minor and felony dissuasion of a victim.

Law enforcement acquired search warrants to seize DNA and digital evidence during the investigation. The California Department of Justice confirmed that Wade’s DNA was found during the 14-year-old’s medical examination.

Wade is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.