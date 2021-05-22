Three-alarm commercial fire destroys warehouse in North Sacramento, fire department says

Sacramento firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire Saturday afternoon in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

In a social media update just before 4:15 p.m, the fire department said the fire was located near the 900 block of Arden Way.

The building that was burned is an automotive parts warehouse located on Boxwood Street, just off Arden Way.

Arden Way was closed in both directions near Evergreen Street. Fire officials suggested drivers avoid the area.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said that as of 4:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished, but the building had suffered extensive damage.

“It’s probably a total loss,” Wade said. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews will remain on scene. The fire created a hazmat danger due to materials in the shop, such as batteries, that will have to be cleaned up, according to Wade.