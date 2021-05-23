Two men shot, one dead in Natomas neighborhood, Sacramento police say

A man was killed Saturday night in a Natomas shooting that wounded another, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In a news release, department officials said officers were called out at 10:24 p.m. to the 3900 block of Streamline Street, located in a residential neighborhood of Natomas Crossing, where several people had reported hearing gunshots.

Responding officers found two men, both with gunshot wounds. One was declared dead at the scene by the Sacramento Fire Department; the other was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. He is in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

Police detectives will be canvassing the area for potential witnesses and evidence related to the shooting. Although investigators have no information regarding any suspects, they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The name of the deceased victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notifying his next of kin.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information relating to the shooting to call 916-808-5471.