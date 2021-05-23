Two men and 14-year-old boy arrested after shooting in Woodland, police say

Woodland police officers arrested two men and a 14-year-old boy after a shooting Saturday night. Woodland Police Department

Two men and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after a Saturday night shooting that injured one person, according to the Woodland Police Department.

In a news release, department officials said that Adolfo Perez, 20, Javier Lopez, 18, and a 14-year-old — all Woodland residents — were taken into custody after a shooting on the 100 block of West Beamer Street.

Officers were called to the area around 9:15 p.m., when gunmen inside a vehicle shot into a home. One person was grazed by a bullet and is expected to survive.

A witness of the shooting followed the vehicle out of the area, and near the intersection of Mariposa Street and West Woodland Avenue, the gunmen shot into the vehicle the witness was driving in.

The witness rammed the gunmen’s vehicle, causing them to crash near North Cottonwood Street and West Kentucky Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, but were later found in a field at the end of Mallard Drive.

Perez, Lopez and the 14-year-old were arrested without incident, according to police, who credited citizens with helping them find the suspects. Police seized three semiautomatic handguns and a drum magazine, which is a type of high-capacity magazine.

Perez and Lopez were booked into the Yolo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting into a residence. The 14-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on the same charges, according to police.