Man gets 3 years in prison for attempted child sexual assault in Sacramento County

Sac Courts stockart

A man convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child and also of indecent exposure has been sentenced to three years in prison, Sacramento County prosecutors said Monday.

A jury in March found Rigoberto Hernandez Perez, 39, guilty of one count each of attempted lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under age 14 and indecent exposure, Sacramento Superior Court records show.

Law enforcement received reports in July 2020 that “a suspicious man was watching children play in an apartment complex and offering them money,” and that children witnessed Perez in the apartment complex five different times, according to a news release Monday from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

On one of those occasions, Perez “asked her if she wanted money,” then “told the girl to hide behind a bush, where he exposed himself.”

Judge Geoffrey Goodman on May 4 sentenced Perez to three years in state prison.