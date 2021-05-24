Sacramento police looking for missing 11-year-old South Natomas girl considered at-risk

Alaijah Mckaughan, 11, was last seen about 5 a.m. Monday May 24, 2021, leaving her home near Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento, California.

Sacramento police on Monday afternoon are looking for an 11-year-old girl from South Natomas who has been missing for several hours and is considered at risk because of her young age.

Alaijah Mckaughan was last seen about 5 a.m. Monday leaving her home near Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. She might be walking or riding a skateboard, police said.

Police described the missing girl at about 5 feet 2 inches tall. She’s thin with brown-and-blonde hair with the bottom half of her hair colored purple. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black leggings, pink-and-red shoes and a black backpack, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who sees the missing girl or has information about her whereabouts to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.