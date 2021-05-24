Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento police looking for missing 11-year-old South Natomas girl considered at-risk

Alaijah Mckaughan, 11, was last seen about 5 a.m. Monday May 24, 2021, leaving her home near Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento, California.
Alaijah Mckaughan, 11, was last seen about 5 a.m. Monday May 24, 2021, leaving her home near Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento, California. Sacramento Police Department

Sacramento police on Monday afternoon are looking for an 11-year-old girl from South Natomas who has been missing for several hours and is considered at risk because of her young age.

Alaijah Mckaughan was last seen about 5 a.m. Monday leaving her home near Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. She might be walking or riding a skateboard, police said.

Police described the missing girl at about 5 feet 2 inches tall. She’s thin with brown-and-blonde hair with the bottom half of her hair colored purple. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black leggings, pink-and-red shoes and a black backpack, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who sees the missing girl or has information about her whereabouts to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service