Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man injured in shooting on Roseville Road in North Sacramento, police say

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Roseville Road near Connie Drive, just north of the Capital City Freeway, according Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot injury who was “coherent and awake,” Woo said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. Law enforcement remained at the scene as of 7:15 a.m. canvassing for evidence and potential witnesses, Woo said.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service