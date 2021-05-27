Man injured in shooting on Roseville Road in North Sacramento, police say

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Roseville Road near Connie Drive, just north of the Capital City Freeway, according Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot injury who was “coherent and awake,” Woo said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. Law enforcement remained at the scene as of 7:15 a.m. canvassing for evidence and potential witnesses, Woo said.