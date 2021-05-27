Crime - Sacto 911

Rocklin man with ‘ghost guns’ in vehicle posed as German law enforcement, deputies say

Placer County sheriff’s deputies arrested Vincent Brown, 32, of Rocklin, on May 22, 2021, after a vehicle search turned up numerous illegally modified firearms, some of them allegedly “ghost guns.”
Deputies arrested a Rocklin man over the weekend who allegedly had several illegal “ghost guns” as well as armor-piercing rounds in his vehicle, and who they say falsely claimed he was a law enforcement officer with the German Foreign Service.

The encounter started as a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Douglas Boulevard in Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

The deputy who conducted the stop identified the driver as 32-year-old Vincent Brown of Rocklin, according to the news release.

“Brown told deputies he was a German Foreign Service Agent” and a search of his vehicle turned up a gold badge reading “private security,” the sheriff’s news release said.

An investigation revealed Brown was not a law enforcement officer, and the vehicle search turned up numerous illegally modified firearms and high-capacity magazines, authorities said.

Deputies located “a loaded handgun, an illegal unregistered AR-15 pistol ‘ghost gun’ with two high-capacity magazines loaded with armor-piercing rounds, a revolver, four loaded AR-15 magazines and an AR-15 pistol lower for a ‘ghost gun,’ a non-serialized handgun ‘ghost gun’ with modifications to turn it into an assault weapon, and two capsules of Amphetamine,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“Deputies also searched Brown’s person and found a switchblade in his pocket. Additionally, Brown’s vehicle displayed a license plate that belonged to another car.”

Deputies arrested Brown on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, vehicle registration fraud, possession of a controlled substance while armed and numerous weapons charges.

Brown was booked into jail but has since posted bail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

