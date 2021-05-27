Rocklin man with ‘ghost guns’ in vehicle posed as German law enforcement, deputies say

Placer County sheriff’s deputies arrested Vincent Brown, 32, of Rocklin, on May 22, 2021, after a vehicle search turned up numerous illegally modified firearms, some of them allegedly “ghost guns.”

Deputies arrested a Rocklin man over the weekend who allegedly had several illegal “ghost guns” as well as armor-piercing rounds in his vehicle, and who they say falsely claimed he was a law enforcement officer with the German Foreign Service.

The encounter started as a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Douglas Boulevard in Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

The deputy who conducted the stop identified the driver as 32-year-old Vincent Brown of Rocklin, according to the news release.

“Brown told deputies he was a German Foreign Service Agent” and a search of his vehicle turned up a gold badge reading “private security,” the sheriff’s news release said.

An investigation revealed Brown was not a law enforcement officer, and the vehicle search turned up numerous illegally modified firearms and high-capacity magazines, authorities said.

Deputies located “a loaded handgun, an illegal unregistered AR-15 pistol ‘ghost gun’ with two high-capacity magazines loaded with armor-piercing rounds, a revolver, four loaded AR-15 magazines and an AR-15 pistol lower for a ‘ghost gun,’ a non-serialized handgun ‘ghost gun’ with modifications to turn it into an assault weapon, and two capsules of Amphetamine,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

“Deputies also searched Brown’s person and found a switchblade in his pocket. Additionally, Brown’s vehicle displayed a license plate that belonged to another car.”

Deputies arrested Brown on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, vehicle registration fraud, possession of a controlled substance while armed and numerous weapons charges.

Brown was booked into jail but has since posted bail, the Sheriff’s Office said.