Man shot on K Street Mall in downtown Sacramento following late night argument, police say

A man was wounded early Saturday along the K Street Mall in downtown Sacramento following an argument that led to gunfire, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Department spokesman officer Karl Chan said that police were called to the 900 block of K Street just before 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Several blocks away at 14th and J streets, officers found a man who had been shot attempting to drive himself to the hospital. First responders took him from there for treatment. He is expected to survive, according to Chan.

Police investigators currently believe that the man had been involved in an argument with another man that escalated to gunfire.

The gunman is still outstanding, and police do not have a description of a possible suspect. Police are still actively investigating the shooting, Chan said.