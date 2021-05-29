Shooting outside bar on Pacific Street in Roseville injures one person, police say

One person was injured in a shooting outside a bar in Roseville early Saturday morning, according to the police department.

In a news release, Roseville Police Department officials said that officers were called out to a bar on the 100 block of Pacific Street around 1:37 a.m. on reports of a shooting with a victim down in the bar’s parking lot. The Union bar is located in that section of Pacific Street.

Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

“Roseville Police Detectives have taken over the investigation,” officials wrote in the release. “No arrests have been made at this time but the investigation is ongoing.”

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-774-5000.