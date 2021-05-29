Dad of 8-year-old boy found dead in Las Vegas could be in Sacramento or Fresno, police say

Las Vegas law enforcement officials said Saturday morning that the father of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead near a Nevada state highway could be in Sacramento or Fresno.

Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, of Las Vegas is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as he was last seen with the boy, who was found dead on Friday morning by a group of hikers on the Mountain Springs Trailhead near Nevada State Route 160. The boy was described by investigators as “the victim of an obvious homicide.”

After seeing a sketch of the victim circulated by the police department, the mother of the 8-year-old boy reached out to police and confirmed his identity Saturday morning.

The slain boy’s last known whereabouts were with his father, Montes-Herrera, and the boy’s half-brother, 11-year-old Eden Montes, who is still missing. The 8-year-old was last seen leaving his home around 9 p.m. Thursday with Montes-Herrera, who then picked up the 11-year-old boy, according to police.

Both the boys are Montes-Herrera’s biological children, and it is not uncommon for him to take them for weekends, Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters during a Saturday morning news conference.

Spencer said that Montes-Herrera is believed to be driving a white 2015 GMC pickup truck with commemorative Las Vegas Centennial license plates issued in Nevada. His destination is unknown, but Spencer asked residents of Sacramento and Fresno, as well as central and southern Utah, to look out for the truck.

“He does have connections in Mexico,” Spencer added. “Any routes that would lead through Arizona or California into Mexico, again, please keep your eye out for the 11-year-old.”

The truck’s Nevada plates read LVUOOX, and its rear window has a decal sticker in the bottom right corner that reads “Mr. Express.”

Spencer said that anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911. Las Vegas police are running a 24-hour tip line at 702-828-3521 and have another line open at 702-828-2907.

“We are doing everything that we can to locate the 11-year-old child, Eden, and we want to locate him alive,” Spencer said.