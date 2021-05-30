Crime - Sacto 911

Man detained as Sacramento firefighters battle 21-acre fire on American River Parkway

Sacramento Fire Department

The Sacramento Fire Department has responded to a large vegetation fire on the American River Parkway on Sunday afternoon.

On social media, fire officials said that three alarms worth of fire crews were called to the scene. By 3 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was halted by firefighters. In all, 21 acres of vegetation burned.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Fire Department officials said a man was detained for questioning.

A large plume of smoke is visible in the areas surrounding the fire.

This story will be updated. Check sacbee.com for more.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
