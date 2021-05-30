Man detained as Sacramento firefighters battle 21-acre fire on American River Parkway

Sacramento Fire Department

The Sacramento Fire Department has responded to a large vegetation fire on the American River Parkway on Sunday afternoon.

On social media, fire officials said that three alarms worth of fire crews were called to the scene. By 3 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was halted by firefighters. In all, 21 acres of vegetation burned.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Fire Department officials said a man was detained for questioning.

A large plume of smoke is visible in the areas surrounding the fire.

