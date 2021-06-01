Suspect detained after Memorial Day homicide in Sacramento, police say

Police are investigating and have detained a suspect in connection with a homicide Monday evening in Sacramento’s River District area.

Fire department personnel first arrived to Bannon Street and Bercut Drive for a medical aid call and found a deceased man after 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The victim had “critical injuries from what appeared to be some type of physical assault,” according to the news release.

Arriving officers detained a suspect in the area, according to the news release. That suspect has not been identified and their exact charges were not immediately clear, but the Sacramento Police Department said detectives do not believe there are any suspects still outstanding.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.