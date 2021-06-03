Man convicted of murder for shooting 2 during marijuana burglary at Sacramento home

A jury has convicted a man of murder in a 2017 shooting that killed two people during an apparent burglary at a Sacramento home where marijuana was being illegally grown, prosecutors said.

The jurors found Sean Huang guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Glen Myers and Ahjanique Hodges, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday. Myers and Hodges were both 18 years old when they were killed.

Huang was convicted May 28, according to court records. The 50-year-old Sacramento man remains in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail. Prosecutors said Huang faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His conviction also includes a special circumstance enhancement for committing multiple murders and an enhancement for using a gun causing death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The fatal shooting occurred about 4 a.m. on April 23, 2017, outside the home in the 5900 block of 68th Street, just north of Lemon Hill Avenue in Sacramento’s Fruitridge Manor neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Myers and Hodges attempted to burglarize the home to steal marijuana being grown inside, before Huang went to the home and gunfire was exchanged between Myers and Huang.

Myers ran away from the home, but Huang followed him and shot Myers and Hodges, who had been waiting in a nearby car, according to the District Attorney’s Office. When police officers arrived, they found the bodies of Myers and Hodges on the street.

Huang was arrested at a hospital where he received medical treatment for an injury that police believe was suffered at the crime scene.

Outside an April 2017 court hearing for Huang, Hodges’ parents, Cory Hodges and Aisha Cleveland, told The Sacramento Bee that their daughter didn’t deserved to be killed. Her parents said at the time they don’t believe their daughter was part of this burglary attempt and they had not met Myers, whom their daughter had started dating days before the shooting.

A Sacramento police spokesman at the time said about 700 marijuana plants were found inside the home that had each room modified and set up to grow marijuana indoors.

Huang is scheduled to return to Sacramento Superior Court on June 25, when Judge Delbert Oros will sentence him. Deputy District Attorney Shauna Franklin prosecuted the case against Huang.