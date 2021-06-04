Man arrested on suspicion of hate crime after vandalism, assault in Old Sacramento

A man was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault, vandalism and hate crimes after allegedly shouting racial slurs and attacking the owner of a business in the Old Sacramento Waterfront district.

Ross Wolfer, 55, was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department in connection with the incident. Wolfer was booked into the Sacramento County main jail Thursday evening, jail records show.

Jazmine Bonnett, who owns Blossom Bathhouse, said in a Facebook post Thursday she was the victim of a violent hate crime.

Bonnett wrote that she was physically attacked and had her store vandalized by a man who called her racial slurs. Her post included photos of the front door of her business with shattered windows, deep scratches on her arm and a shirtless man yelling at her. Bonnett said the man was taken into custody.

County jail records show Wolfer was booked on felony charges of burglary, vandalism and assault; along with a misdemeanor count of battery and two misdemeanor counts of violating a person’s civil rights.

Wolfer is ineligible for bail and is due for an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, jail records show.