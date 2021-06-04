Esparto man arrested on suspicion of DUI in Highway 16 crash that killed passenger

An Esparto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a solo-vehicle crash early Friday morning that killed his passenger, a 29-year-old Esparto woman, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. and involved a 2005 Toyota Corolla driving eastbound on Highway 16 near County Road 94B, between Woodland and Esparto in unincorporated Yolo County, the CHP’s Woodland office said in a news release.

The Toyota veered into the westbound lane and began traveling the wrong way on the dirt shoulder before crashing head-on into a culvert and pole, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the collision report.

The passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the sedan. She was transported to the Kaiser Vacaville Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the CHP.

CHP officers arrested the driver at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and he was then transported to Kaiser Vacaville for treatment of moderate injuries, authorities said.

Neither party was identified by the CHP. No other details were released.