Man in 50s found dead with burns after North Sacramento house fire, fire department says

A middle-aged man was killed in a house fire in North Sacramento early Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Sacramento fire officials said in a social media update that crews were called out to the 1900 block of Iris Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

When they got there, firefighters found a “well-involved” fire burning in a single-story home, but snuffed out the flames in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters then found a man, estimated to be in his 50s, dead of “obvious burn injuries.” His identity would be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notifying his next of kin. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.