Two arrested in Davis in possession of over 60 California EDD debit cards, police say

Police in Davis arrested two suspects Sunday evening after a traffic stop led to a search that turned up drugs, a handgun, stolen mail and California Employment Development Department debit cards belonging to several dozen people, authorities said.

The arrests stemmed from a traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. on Second Street, Davis Police Department said in a news release. The patrol officer who made the stop observed methamphetamine “in plain view” and, after one of the occupants of the vehicle was determined to be on searchable probation for identity theft, officers conducted a search.

Officers searching the vehicle found a .40 caliber handgun, later determined to have been stolen; 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine; stolen mail; stolen United States Postal Service mailbox keys; and EDD debit cards “belonging to over 60 different people from four counties,” the news release said.

Police arrested 43-year-old Deborah Benegar of Fairfield and 25-year-old Rheanna Gomez from Davis. Both were booked into the Monroe Detention Center, Yolo County’s main jail in Woodland, on numerous charges, the department said.