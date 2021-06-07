Crime - Sacto 911

Teen wanted on warrant arrested after running from Sacramento police near Arden Way

A teenager was apprehended by the Sacramento Police Department on Monday afternoon after leading officers on an hour-long chase near the Capital City Freeway.

Law enforcement officials said police first stopped a vehicle near Tribute Road and Exposition Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. Officers were attempting to execute a warrant on one of the occupants, according to police spokesman Officer Karl Chan.

“The occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee once they attempted that traffic stop,” Chan said. “Most everybody was detained except one subject who kept running.”

Chan said the person who kept running was a 17-year-old boy wanted on a felony warrant. Police established a perimeter near the intersection of Blumenfeld Drive and Arden Way, where the teen was caught around 2:10 p.m. Chan said he was later arrested.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted in the search.

