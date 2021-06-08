Driver arrested in Roseville after punching ‘several’ officers, police say

A driver trying to flee a traffic stop was arrested Monday after allegedly punching multiple police officers in Roseville, authorities said.

The incident began near the corner of Junction and Washington boulevards when a patrol officer witnessed a vehicle “commit a traffic violation and almost strike two vehicles” shortly before noon, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

Upon being pulled over, the driver exited his vehicle and began approaching the officer “in an aggressive manner,” not complying with commands, according to the news release. Additional officers responded as backup.

“While attempting to detain the driver, the driver began punching officers and attempted to flee the scene,” the news release said.

The police department said “several” officers suffered minor injuries from the punches before the suspect was successfully detained and transported to a hospital.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said. The man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant related to drug possession, the Roseville Police Department said.

Department spokeswoman Shauna Brewer on Tuesday identified the suspect as 30-year-old Luis Mitchell Granados.

Granados was booked into the Placer County jail Monday with bail set at $25,000.