Suspect detained after deadly stabbing in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood

Police detained a possible homicide suspect following a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the 7400 block of 29th Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities located a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Police detained a possible suspect who was still at the scene. Officers said the motive for the stabbing remains unclear, but detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The department did not release the identity of the person who was detained.

Identification of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.