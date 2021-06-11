Placer homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after discovering he broke in to take a shower

A Meadow Vista homeowner held a man at gunpoint after discovering that he had broken in to take a shower, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said a couple in the small foothills community of Meadow Vista reported a burglary at their home just before 11 p.m. on June 3 — and that they had apprehended the suspected burglar.

Deputies allege that the suspect, Tiago Carrola Freitas, 25, of Elk Grove broke into the home through a window on the front door using a ceramic lawn statue of a rabbit.

One of the homeowners heard water running from a bedroom, and saw broken glass near the front door after investigating. The other resident grabbed a shotgun and eventually found Freitas inside, taking a shower.

Freitas was held at gunpoint by the homeowner, who waited until deputies arrived to put the gun down.

According to records from the Sheriff’s Office, Freitas was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and is being held on a $60,000 bail.