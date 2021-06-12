Man shot and killed in North Highlands, shooter outstanding, Sheriff’s Office says

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called at 1:39 a.m. to the 5300 block of Auburn Boulevard on reports of a shooting in the area.

Responding deputies found a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence related to the shooting, but do not have any information on a potential suspect.

The name of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next of kin is notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-874-5115.