Crime - Sacto 911
Marysville, Del Paso boulevards closed after incident with illegal fireworks
Streets near Marysville and Del Paso boulevards are being closed by authorities following a loud explosion Wednesday morning caused by illegal fireworks.
A boom was reported in the area and police are now clearing houses to further investigate.
The Sacramento Police Department reported that a man was making fireworks inside a house when he injured himself. He was taken to the hospital with a serious wound on his hand.
Comments