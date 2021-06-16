Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Marysville, Del Paso boulevards closed after incident with illegal fireworks

Police tape.
Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Streets near Marysville and Del Paso boulevards are being closed by authorities following a loud explosion Wednesday morning caused by illegal fireworks.

A boom was reported in the area and police are now clearing houses to further investigate.

The Sacramento Police Department reported that a man was making fireworks inside a house when he injured himself. He was taken to the hospital with a serious wound on his hand.

