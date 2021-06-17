Man facing lewd conduct charges in Sacramento extradited from Mexico years after fleeing

A man facing charges in Sacramento County was extradited from Mexico more than four years after fleeing the country, the FBI Sacramento Field Office announced Thursday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office charged Victor Ponce with two counts of distribution or exhibition of lewd material to a minor and 16 counts of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 in October 2014, FBI Sacramento said in a news release.

The charges, which were filed in Sacramento Superior Court, came after an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials obtained a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Dec. 23, 2016, after they determined Ponce left the U.S. to avoid his charges.

Ponce, a Mexican national, was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico, by the FBI Legal Attaché Mexico City Task Force on Feb. 9, 2021, according to the release.