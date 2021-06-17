Deputies looking for driver in south Sacramento hit-and-run that seriously injured man

Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a driver Thursday following a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in a south Sacramento shopping center’s parking lot.

The hit-and-run was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Stockton Boulevard between 65th Street and Florin Road, according to a news release on Tuesday night. That area includes a Walmart Supercenter and a Wells Fargo branch.

Deputies declined to give further details, including what led to the incident or the type of vehicle involved or a description of the driver. But sheriff’s officials said in the release that Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District medics transported the man to a hospital with serious injuries.

The location of the collision was near where an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in January. Deputies at the time told The Bee they had arrested a “known transient in the area,” who’d apparently gotten into an argument with the victim.