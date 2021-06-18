Man arrested as suspect in possible homicide case in Nevada City

Nevada County Sheriff’s officials arrested a suspect in a possible homicide case Thursday night after a person was found dead at a property in Nevada City.

The Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Investigators responded to the scene at the 26000 block of North Bloomfield Road and interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Friday.

When law enforcement officials found a body, they executed a search warrant for the property and then issued an arrest warrant for Russell H. Rippetoe, 57, from Barstow.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrants around 7:30 p.m. and arrested Rippetoe and moved him to the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

No description was provided for the person who was killed. Sheriff’s officials said the name of the victim is being withheld until notification of next of kin.