Three homes, several vehicles damaged in fire north of Vineyard, Sacramento Metro Fire says

Three homes and several vehicles were damaged Friday night after a house fire spread in a neighborhood north of Vineyard, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire officials posted to social media at 9:49 p.m., saying that crews were at the scene of the house fire near the intersection of Elder Creek Road and Hedge Avenue in an unincorporated area of eastern Sacramento County.

Just before 11 p.m., Metro Fire officials said that the fire had spread to three homes, and damaged nearby vehicles in the process.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.