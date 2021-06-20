Man arrested in suspected arson that destroyed Northern California home and structures

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in Plumas County forced evacuations, according to the sheriff’s officials.

In a news release, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Armstrong, 29, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of reckless burning after a home on North Fourth Street in Portola caught fire around 3:25 p.m.

Several 911 callers reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames, and as fire crews worked to contain the blaze, deputies evacuated nearby areas. Highway 70 was closed in the area of the fire and an evacuation center was set up at Portola Station Baptist Church on South Gulling Street.

As the fire spread into surrounding vegetation, three structures were caught in the flames and destroyed. The fire was about two acres and threatened several other structures in the area.

By noon Saturday, the fire was contained by fire crews. No injuries were reported and a state fire investigator is working to determine the exact cause of the fire.