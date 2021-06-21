Man crashes car into south Sacramento house after high-speed chase

A man crashed his car into a South Sacramento home early Monday morning following a brief police chase.

The chase began around 2:20 a.m. after a police officer initiated a traffic stop on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver fled and drove at high speed for just under two minutes before crashing through a front-yard fence and into a home on the 7200 block of Palmer House Drive.

No residents of the home were injured. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash generated large amounts of debris, which the Sheriff’s Office said damaged vehicles on the road and a neighboring residence. The Sheriff’s Office could not confirm whether other vehicles were damaged during the chase.

It has not yet been determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The driver will remain in custody as the crash is investigated.