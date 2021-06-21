Police in search of driver in fatal North Sacramento hit-and-run

Sacramento Police Department detectives are searching for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run collision in North Sacramento on Sunday night.

A Police Department spokesman said officers responded to the area of Northgate Boulevard and I-80 around 9:10 p.m. on reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found that the vehicle had fled the scene.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, said department spokesman Karl Chan.

The Sacramento Police Department’s major collision unit is investigating the case, and has not yet released information about the suspect or the vehicle.