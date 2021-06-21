Citizen shoots suspect accused in Carmichael truck, crowbar rampage, authorities say

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a crime scene at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael on Monday, June 21, 2021. Authorities said there was a hit-and-run and shooting. rahumada@sacbee.com

One pedestrian was killed and three other victims were injured in an apparent rampage Monday morning in Carmichael involving the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly rammed two people, exited his vehicle and attacked two others while wielding a crowbar and a gun, authorities said.

The suspect struck two pedestrians with his vehicle, hit a third person with a crowbar and injured a fourth with either the crowbar or the suspect’s gun before being shot himself by another citizen, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office personnel said. The suspect was hospitalized and is in custody.

The chaotic incident started around 9 a.m. with a black pickup truck driving erratically, “up on sidewalks (and) jumping curbs,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said.

Grassmann said the pickup struck a pedestrian in the area of Cypress Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. That pedestrian has died, he said.

A bystander came to the first victim’s aid, and the pickup truck then “circled back” and “hit that person who came to help our first victim,” Grassmann said.

The vehicle fled onto Cypress Avenue and “contacted and rear-ended another vehicle” near the 5600 block of Cypress, according to Grassmann. The suspect vehicle pushed the victim vehicle about 100 yards, he said.

“That suspect then got out of the truck with what I understand is a crowbar or something similar to it, (and) started beating that vehicle and hitting that victim,” Grassmann said. “That victim was able to escape that vehicle and run from our suspect.”

Grassmann said a private security guard gave the third victim refuge in his vehicle.

At that point, the suspect began brandishing a gun and approached a trailer parked in a nearby parking lot.

A male exited the trailer and then “had some sort of physical altercation” with the suspect, struggling over the gun. “The gun went off,” Grassmann said, and the fourth victim was injured, but it was unclear whether that person was shot or hit with the crowbar.

Another person believed to be related to the fourth victim then exited the trailer with a gun of their own and shot the suspect in the upper body, ending the incident, Grassmann said.

The first pedestrian who was struck died at the scene. The second victim, who was run over, and the fourth victim, who was shot or injured by the crowbar, were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, Grassmann said.

The third victim, whose vehicle was rammed, refused transport and was believed to have only superficial injuries.

Grassmann said the suspect was “awake and alert” when he was taken into custody. He was also taken to a hospital.

“I don’t think that any of these parties knew each other,” the sergeant said. “We don’t have a motive, and it’s unclear to me whether the suspect was under the influence of anything or not.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Officials wrote that there was a large police presence at Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, and at Cypress and Garfield avenues, “due to a hit-and-run and shooting,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 10 a.m.

A large police presence remained at the scene as of 11 a.m., with a stretch of Manzanita Avenue roped off to traffic near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol vehicles were both at the scene, along with at least one ambulance.

There is a large police presence at the intersections of Manzanita Ave & Fair Oaks Blvd & at Cypress Ave & Garfield Ave due to a hit-and-run and shooting. PIO is enroute to the scenes. Please avoid these areas. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 21, 2021