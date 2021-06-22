Crime - Sacto 911

Tahoe Park homicide investigation underway after Sacramento police find gunshot victim

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and 59th Street around 5 a.m. and located a victim who had been shot, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Chan said.

Officers are canvassing the scene and homicide detectives were en route as of 6:45 a.m., Chan said.

No other details were immediately available.

