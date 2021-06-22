Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend in argument, Sutter County deputies say

Sutter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman after a report of a stabbing this weekend in Yuba City.

Tina Leigh Baiz was detained around 1:44 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument outside their residence on Eager Road near Live Oak Boulevard, according to the deputies that conducted an investigation.

The victim had a cut and a stab wound through the bicep. He was treated in Adventist Rideout Hospital and later released.

Baiz was placed in Sutter County Jail on charges of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.