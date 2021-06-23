Police negotiating with armed man in Citrus Heights gated community

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Police officers and mental health counselors are negotiating with an armed man in the area of Fox Meadow Lane and Heritage Meadow Lane in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights Police Department Lt. Chad Morris said officers responded to the 8000 block of Heritage Meadow Lane around 8:00 a.m. on a report of a person suffering a mental health crisis.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his home with a firearm. The man fired several rounds that did not strike anyone, Morris said.

Since their arrival, police officers and mental health professionals have maintained contact with the man and are working to “de-escalate the situation and bring about a peaceful resolution,” Morris said.

The incident is occurring inside a home within the Oak Crest Village gated community. Morris said the police department has blocked surrounding streets, and that some neighbors have voluntarily evacuated while others have chosen to shelter in place in their homes.

The police department has said the armed man is in his 50s, and has released no other information about his identity.

The department asked in a social media post that members of the public stay away from the scene of the incident as officials continue to communicate with the suspect.

Morris said that police department is “working on (the suspect’s) schedule,” and has no estimate of when the incident may be resolved.