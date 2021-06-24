Police ask for help to identify woman found with amnesia in Davis home’s backyard

Davis, Calif., police are seeking the public’s help in identifying this woman, who is suffering from severe anemia, and was unable to tell investigators who she is. She was found wandering in a West Davis backyard on May 30, 2021. Davis Police Department

Investigators on Thursday afternoon were asking the public to help identify a woman who was found in Davis a few weeks ago and suffering from a severe case of amnesia.

The unidentified woman was safe Thursday in the care of medical professionals, but she is unable to tell investigators who she is or provide any information to identify herself, according to a news release from the Davis Police Department.

She was found May 30, when a resident in the 3400 block of Seabright Avenue reported seeing her wander into his backyard. Police officials said the woman could not remember her identity and appeared confused.

The Police Department released a photo of her, hoping someone will recognize her. Investigators want to reunite with her loved ones and determine what may have led to her condition.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where it was determined she may be suffering from a severe case of amnesia. She was hospitalized and Davis police officers were called to investigate.

Investigators believe that she may be a missing person. Police said she did not have any apparent injuries and she appeared to be in good physical health.

Police have followed up on numerous leads and searched through fingerprint and online databases without any success. The woman has given officers and hospital staff several name variants and different birth dates, according to the Police Department.

The woman believes she may have come from the East Coast, and she initially provided a possible name of “Ruth Pearlman,” police said. But the woman and investigators were not confident that information was accurate.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the woman in the photo to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.