Police investigating deadly shooting near Del Paso Heights Elementary in Sacramento

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of Kesner Avenue following a ShotSpotter system activation in the area, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said.

Police located a man with at least one life-threatening gunshot injury in or near a vehicle at that location, Woo said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near Del Paso Heights Elementary School.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators remained at the scene as of 7:30 a.m., according to Woo.

No suspect information was available, Woo said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.