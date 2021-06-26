Marysville man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing homes, stealing gun

A Marysville man was arrested on Friday evening following a series of residential burglaries in the city.

In a news release, the Marysville Police Department said that Jedidiah Jack Buttelo, 28, was taken into custody on suspicion of committing burglaries early Friday morning on the 2200 and 2400 blocks of Buchanan Street.

Yuba County Sheriff’s Office records indicate that Buttelo is accused of stealing a gun, as well as receiving stolen property.

After reports of burglaries in the area, police officers identified property stolen from several homes and later located a backpack while canvassing the neighborhood.

The backpack led officers to Buttelo, who was arrested around 8:15 p.m. near 3rd and E streets, and booked into the Yuba County jail on a $50,000 bail.

Officers also acquired and served a search warrant for his residence, located on the 300 block of East 17th Street. There, they found several items connected to the morning’s burglaries, according to the police department. Buttelo remained in custody as of Saturday afternoon.