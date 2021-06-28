Man arrested after racing car 115 mph on Highway 50 through Sacramento, CHP says

A man was arrested early Sunday morning for racing eastbound on Highway 50 and then fleeing patrol officers, California Highway Patrol officials said.

At approximately 1 a.m., a CHP patrol unit saw a vehicle pass by on Highway 50 at Howe Avenue driving 96 mph., according to a south Sacramento CHP news release.

The CHP unit caught up to the vehicle, a silver 2004 Audi A8. The driver slowed next to another vehicle and began to weave in and out of his lane.

Both of those vehicles then got next to each other and began racing, accelerating to 115 mph, the release said. CHP officials requested air support to make an enforcement stop on both vehicles.

One of the vehicles exited at Bradshaw Road, and the Audi continued eastbound on Highway 50. CHP officials initiated an enforcement stop, and the driver of the Audi moved to the right shoulder of the Mather Field Road offramp.

As CHP officers walked toward the vehicle from the passenger side, the driver then accelerated at a high rate of speed, the release said. The man drove on the right shoulder and made a left turn to northbound Mather Field Road against a left red arrow, south Sacramento CHP said.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which traveled northbound on Mather Field Road and failed to negotiate the right turn at Folsom Boulevard and struck a raised concrete center median and an iron fence before coming to rest in a field.

CHP officials said the driver, identified as Erick Delgado Cambron, 32, then fled on foot northbound and was later apprehended.

CHP said Cambron was arrested for felony evading, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

The status of the other driver was not immediately clear.