Woman accused of having sex relationship with underage coworker, Sutter deputies say

Sutter County detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Yuba County woman accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage coworker, including engaging in a sex act that led to a vehicle crash.

Kimberly Carnahan, of Olivehurst, was arrested on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a minor, other sexual acts, sending harmful materials to a minor and threatening a witness, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

Carnahan was booked at the Sutter County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed where Carnahan and the minor worked or the age of the minor.

The Sheriff’s Office first learned about the alleged sexual misconduct on June 23, according to the news release. Patrol deputies from the Sheriff’s Office spoke to the child’s mother who told them her son had revealed he had been having a sexual relationship with a coworker, according to the news release.

The minor also said he and Carnahan had recently been driving in a vehicle that crashed into a tree as a result of the two engaging in a sexual act, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives were notified and took over the investigation, which led them to additional evidence that corroborated the minor’s account, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The detectives arrested Carnahan on June 24, and she later admitted to having a sexual relationship with the minor, sheriff’s officials said.

Carnahan, who is listed as Lankford-Carnahan in jail and court records, appeared in Sutter Superior Court for her arraignment Monday afternoon.

The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office on Monday formally filed charges against her.

Carnahan pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges and was scheduled to return to court July 7 for a hearing.